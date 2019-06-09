|
|
Robert Earl Beatrice
Fairview - Robert Earl Beatrice, age 82, died Saturday June 8, 2019 at his home south of Fairview. Born July 28, 1936 in Jay County, he grew up there and worked at Kerr Glass (now Ardagh) in Dunkirk and Santa Ana, California before retiring. In earlier years he worked at the Dunkirk Police Department and ran the Dunkirk theater. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church where he was a lay speaker, Dunkirk American Legion, Dunkirk Moose Lodge, and Retreads Motorcycle Club. Bob enjoyed riding his motorcycles, archery, bowling, and spending time with family & friends.
Survivors include a daughter: Penny Cornwell (husband: Carroll), Fairview; two sons: Bobby Beatrice (wife: Terri), Redkey, and Steve Beatrice (wife: Deb), Hartford City; nine grandchildren: April, Danny, Summer, Amanda, Kristen, Ryan, Austin, Nikki, and Jasmine; thirteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue (Pyle) Beatrice; his parents: Frank & Ruth (Sheline) Beatrice; four brothers: Charles F. Beatrice, Frank Beatrice, Jr., John D. Beatrice, and Joseph W. Beatrice, and a sister: Mary J. Simpson.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Star Press on June 9, 2019