Robert Eugene Dragoo
Muncie - Robert Eugene Dragoo, 96, died December 24, 2019, at Parker Health and
Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Dragoo was born in Muncie and graduated from Royerton High School in
1941 and Ball State Teachers College. He taught and was a football and basketball coach in the Sedgwick County school system in Ovid, Colorado. He also taught in the Ligonier school system and St. Joe schools, both in northern Indiana. He was a sixth and seventh grade math teacher in the Liberty-Perry Community School Corporation, retiring in 1983.
He was a member of Hazelwood Christian Church, Muncie, and Indiana Retired Teachers Association. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in Italy during World War II.
Survivors include three sons, Gerald Dragoo (wife Melanie), Clifford Dragoo (wife Phyllis), and Bruce Dragoo (wife Barbara); one brother, Richard Dragoo of Rushville, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Donna, who died March 26, 1999.
Private services will be held at Parson Mortuary, Muncie. Burial will be in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie.
There will be no calling.
The family would like to thank Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care.
Memorials may be made to Hazelwood Christian Church.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019