Robert F. Ulrich

Muncie - December 25, 1924 - August 17, 2020

Robert F. Ulrich, 95, loving son, brother, spouse, father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on August 17, 2020 at Westminster Village, Muncie, Indiana. He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1924, a son of Anna V. and Gustav E. Ulrich.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1942. Upon graduation, he began working as a machinist at the Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company before he was inducted into the Armed Forces in May, 1943. Mr. Ulrich retired from the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in 1988 after 45 years of service working in Sharon, PA and then in Muncie, IN. He worked in the supervision and management section and retired as a Senior Test Engineer in 1988.

As a veteran of WW II, Mr. Ulrich served in the U.S. Army as a radio specialist and was stationed in Manila, The Philippines at war's end. He took advantage of the G.I. Bill and obtained an Electrical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech University with further studies at Youngstown State and Ball State universities.

He served on the Board of Directors of Ball Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Catalina Club, the Westridge Neighborhood Association, and the Muncie Precinct Election Committee. He volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital for over 25 years, was an adoptee for the Cardinal Greenway Trail, and he was a Model A Ford restorer. He was an active leader in Cub Scouts in Sharon, PA and Muncie, IN. He was a true fan of the Burris OWLS, the Ball State CARDINALS, the Butler BULLDOGS, and his beloved Cincinnati REDS.

He was a member of the High Street Methodist Church of Muncie.

He enjoyed photography, woodworking, travel, reading, walking, and held a special fondness for swimming. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Terry A. Ulrich, first wife Elizabeth M. Ulrich, daughter Jane E. Ulrich, and brother Edward W. Ulrich.

Mr. Ulrich is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carolyn O. ( Dunham ) Ulrich, sons Robert J. Ulrich ( Patti ), Daniel W. Ulrich ( Patti ), Thomas E. Ulrich,( Lauren ) and daughter Julia Luanne Ulrich, also , JoAnn (Dunham) Trautwein ( Steven ), Stephan R. Dunham ( Phyllis ), James Dunham ( Christy ), Karen (Dunham) Crull ( Mark ) and Patty (Dunham) Crull ( Michael). In addition, he is survived by a sister, Lois (Ulrich) Roth and a brother, William C. Ulrich, 23 grand children and 16 great- grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to the caring staff at the Westminster Village facility and the staff of Kindred Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ball State University. Please reference the Jane E. Ulrich Memorial Scholarship ( #039770F ) while making checks payable to the Ball State University Foundation, 2800 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN, 47304.

An on-line memorial has been created for friends and family to share their thoughts and memories. ( robert-frederick-ulrich.forevermissed.com )

A memorial service and celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
