Robert Franklin Bradbury
Indianapolis - Robert Franklin Bradbury, age 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
He was born January 4, 1923 in Delaware County, IN, at the Hough family homestead, to Edward Ernest and Mable (Hough) Bradbury.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Dorothy (Dillon); sister, June Miller (Muncie); two sons: Bruce (Jennifer) of Indianapolis; Bill (Janine) of Union, KY; three grandchildren, Sara (Bill) Blevins of Indianapolis, IN; Justin (Elizabeth) of Union KY; and Josh of Union, KY; and four great-grandchildren, Kirsten (9), Kaylin (6), Franklin (6), and Valerie (2). He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Charles.
Services will be held at 11:30 on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 W Kilgore Ave, Muncie, IN 47304. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Friends and family may call at Elm Ridge from 10:30 until 11:15 with Masonic Services taking place at 11:15.
Memorial contributions may be directed to and/or Friends Memorial Church, 418 W Adams St, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 5, 2019