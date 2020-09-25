Robert Garrard Needler
Sarasota - Robert Garrard Needler, 89, formerly of Yorktown, IN, died September 23, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Memorial services will be announced at a future date. Survivors include his son, Richard Allen Needler, daughter-in-law Melissa, granddaughters Katie and Maggie in Rockville, MD. Daughter Deborah Sue McCart and son-in-law Michael McCart in Sarasota, FL. Sister Rebecca Jo Nowling in Greenwood, IN.
Robert's nickname was Jerry Bob. He loved playing golf, bocce ball, horse shoes, and bowling. He was a pool champion while living at Camelot Lakes. Jerry also loved working on his computer and visiting with his granddaughters Katie and Maggie. Doing FaceTime with them most recently whenever he could.
Jerry moved to Sarasota in 2003 with his first wife, Margaret Elizabeth Needler, to be near their daughter. After Margaret passed away in 2007, Jerry married Beverly Rinker Needler in 2008. Jerry and Bev lived in Camelot Lakes until 2019 when they moved to Elmcroft Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238
Arrangements are under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com