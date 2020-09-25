1/1
Robert Garrard Needler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Garrard Needler

Sarasota - Robert Garrard Needler, 89, formerly of Yorktown, IN, died September 23, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Memorial services will be announced at a future date. Survivors include his son, Richard Allen Needler, daughter-in-law Melissa, granddaughters Katie and Maggie in Rockville, MD. Daughter Deborah Sue McCart and son-in-law Michael McCart in Sarasota, FL. Sister Rebecca Jo Nowling in Greenwood, IN.

Robert's nickname was Jerry Bob. He loved playing golf, bocce ball, horse shoes, and bowling. He was a pool champion while living at Camelot Lakes. Jerry also loved working on his computer and visiting with his granddaughters Katie and Maggie. Doing FaceTime with them most recently whenever he could.

Jerry moved to Sarasota in 2003 with his first wife, Margaret Elizabeth Needler, to be near their daughter. After Margaret passed away in 2007, Jerry married Beverly Rinker Needler in 2008. Jerry and Bev lived in Camelot Lakes until 2019 when they moved to Elmcroft Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238

Arrangements are under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 135 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34237. 941-365-1767 www.gendronfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
135 N Lime Ave
Sarasota, FL 34237
(941) 365-1767
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved