Robert (Bobby) Graham Sr.
Ft. Wayne - September 4, 1947 - March 23, 2019
Robert (Bobby) Graham Sr. departed this life after an extended illness Saturday, March 23, 2019 Northern Indiana Veterans Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He was born September 4, 1947 in Muncie, Indiana. He is the son of the late Junior Vertis Graham and Izetta Graham residing in Bethel Point Nursing Home.
Bobby attended McKinley Jr. High where he excelled in Track. He attended Muncie Central High school. He was a veteran of the US Army and served for 3 years. Worked at Pepsi Bottling Company and retired after 27 years.
He married Anita Polson and they raised one son, Robert Graham Jr. and stepson: Johnnie Brown. Bobby loved to fish with lifetime friend Walter Matthews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father Junior Vertis Graham, two sisters: Lucy Graham Metcalf and JoAnn Graham Jenkins, One Brother Vertis Graham Jr.
Bobby leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife Anita, Son, Robert Jr. (Larisha),Stepson Johnnie Brown of Noblesville Indiana, Grandchildren Zhariyah, Arjay, Robert lll, Ryan, Xhayna Graham & Johnathan Brown, Sister, Barbara Metcalf of Texas, Brother, John Graham, (Emma Simpson, special friend) of St. Louis, Mo. Mother Izetta Graham, special nephew Rick Graham, special friends Junior Benford and Freddie Walker and a host of Nieces, Nephews and friends.
Service will be Saturday, April 6th at Kirby Avenue Church of God. 701 E. Kirby Avenue.
Viewing 11:00 - 12:00 Service at 12:00. Rev. Jonathan C. Mitchell Officiating.
Interment will be at Marion National Cemetery Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services LLC.
