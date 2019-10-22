|
|
Robert Hahn
Knightstown - Robert Gene Hahn, 84, of Knightstown, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Hancock Regional Hospital. He was born July 30, 1935 in Muncie, to the late Lewis J. and Florence M. (Fallis) Hahn.
A 1954 graduate of Muncie Central H.S., Bob was the owner of and salesman for Central Home Improvement Corp. for 40 years and retired in 2008. He was a member of Knightstown United Methodist Church since 1970. He was very active as a Trustee member in maintaining the church properties, served in the choir and was the self-designated church coffee maker for many of those years.
Bob loved spending time with family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved fishing, golfing, bowling and watching competitive sports. Music and swing dancing was an important part of his life with Janet whom he married on October 24, 1958.
Survivors include his wife of almost 61 years, Janet K. (Ray) Hahn. Children: Gregory Hahn of New Castle, Cynthia (Roger) Hammer of Knightstown. Grandchildren: Ryan (Heather)Hammer of Knightstown, Brad (Meghan) Hammer of Indianapolis, and Nick (Ashlin) Hammer of Ft. Wayne. Great grandchildren: Evelynn, Warren & Iris Hammer, Jace, Lilianna, & Oliver Hammer.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Hahn in March of 2019 and Dean Hahn in March of 2018.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Thursday October 24 at Hinsey Brown Funeral Home in Knightstown. Services will be Friday, October 25 at 10:30am at Hinsey Brown Funeral Home with private family service following at Gardens of Memory in Muncie, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to The Memorial Trust Fund at Knightstown United Methodist Church, 27 S. Jefferson Street, Knightstown, IN 46148, Condolences and memories of Bob may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019