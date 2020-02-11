Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Robert "Joe" Hall

Robert "Joe" Hall Obituary
Robert "Joe" Hall

Muncie - Robert "Joe" Hall, 70, Muncie, passed away at The Woodlands Sunday morning, February 9, 2020.

He was born November 9, 1949 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of the late Harlan and Wanda (Bantz) Hall. Joe grew up on a small farm near Windsor, IN and was a 1969 graduate of Wapahani High School. He married his late wife, Alice Hall, on July 2, 1981. Joe retired from Borg Warner after 18 years of employment, he loved to hunt and fish and he believed deeply in the Lord.

Survivors include three sisters, Nancy Joyce Hall; Mary Mae Hall; and Cynthia Morris (husband Robert); good friend, Gary Oren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Hall; parents, Harlan and Wanda Hall; and a brother, Jerry Richard Hall.

Services will be at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Calling will be at the mortuary from 12:00 noon on Saturday until time of service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
