Robert Hargrave
Losantville - Robert L. Hargrave, 81, passed away Saturday evening, August 31, 2019 at the Woodlands Health Care Center following an extended illness. He was born on April 12, 1938 in Xenia, Ohio the son of Herman and Charlotte (Cavender) Hargrave.
Robert grew up in Indianapolis and later joined the U.S. Army earning his GED while serving with the 87th Transportation Company at Ft. Lewis, Washington. Later he married the love of his life, Beverly (Phelps) Hargrave on February 16, 1978 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Hargrave worked for Delaware Machinery as a Tool and Die Maker for over 20 years prior to his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Northview Wesleyan Church and enjoyed doing wood working, making various house hold items.
Besides his wife of 41 years, Beverly, he is survived by a son, Scott Fishback (Rachel), Bedford; one daughter, Heather Fishback, Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; numerous siblings; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by one daughter, Theresa Landgren and his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Mike Hewitt officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 4, 2019