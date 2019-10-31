Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Desoto, IN
Robert Hiehle


1947 - 2019
Robert Hiehle Obituary
Robert Hiehle

Muncie -

Muncie: Robert Hiehel, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Muncie Indiana. Robert was born on October 2, 1947 to Wilma (Graddy) and Albert E. Hiehle in Cabell County West Virginia. Robert was a special needs person who was employed for several years at Marsh supermarkets in Muncie where many customers enjoyed seeing his smiling face.

Surviving Robert are Friends Gretchen and Ron Prouty.

His parents, adopted caregivers Delbert and Irene Harrold preceded Robert in passing.

There will be a graveside service at Union Cemetery in Desoto Indiana on Monday November 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor ----------- officiating.

Friends may leave online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2019
