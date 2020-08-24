Robert "Bob" Hinds
Muncie - Robert L. Hinds, 85, left this earthly world peacefully Saturday morning August 22, 2020 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Robert was born on Thursday, April 25, 1935, to Della (Pennycuff) and Ezra C. Hinds in Jamestown Tennessee. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960. Robert married Flossie Cooper in 1952. Bob worked at Delco Remy in Anderson retiring after 32 years. Bob was considered the patriarch of the Hinds family planning and attending 45 years of family reunions at Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville, Tennessee with at least 45 members each year.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years Flossie; son, Randy Hinds, wife Tanya, deceased, Graysville Tn.; sister, June (Ron) Fields brothers, Carson Hinds, Harley (Lois) Hinds, Bill (Karen) Hinds, Ted (Beverly) Hinds.
His parents, sisters, Bessie (Dawes) Patton, Luella (George) Justic, Sylvia (Douglas) Simcox; brother Noble (Barbara) Hinds preceded Robert in passing.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 12:00 pm with pastor Oliver McCowan officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery North of Muncie with Military Honors observed. Friends may call from 10:00 am until the time of the service. The family asks that masks be worn for admittance.
