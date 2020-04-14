|
|
Robert "Bob" Hoffman, Blacktop
Muncie - Robert "Bob" W. Hoffman passed away peacefully Monday morning April 13, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehab center with his wife and family at his side. Bob was born on Tuesday, September 10, 1938 to Margaret and Carl Hoffman in Muncie. He grew up in this area graduating from Muncie Central High School. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1961. He married Nancy McCallister on March 18, 1968 and they raised three wonderful daughters together. He enjoyed spending time with his family, country music and was an avid NASCAR fan. Bob retired from Broadway Trucking where his friends and coworkers will fondly remember him as "Blacktop"..
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sister, Joyce Clevenger; daughters, Teresa (Rick) Smith, Tawny (Dave) Ciempola, Terri (Tim) Hunt; grandchildren, Brock Logan, Kyle (Britney) Logan, Krystal (Andy) Kelly, Mark (Alissa) Dodds, Derek Dodds, Brandy (Jeremy) Brown, Eric (Brittany) Ciempola, Jena Ciempola, Travis (Tara) Hunt, Tyler (Molly) Hunt; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. There are several nieces and nephews that will miss Uncle Bob.
His parents and two nieces preceded Bob in passing.
Because of the current restrictions on our community gatherings, there will be private family services held with burial at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie. The family will hold a memorial celebration later.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020