Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James "Bob" Reid


1925 - 2019
Robert "Bob" James Reid

Muncie - Robert "Bob" James Reid, 88, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, June 29, 1931, the son of Earl David Reid and Elsie Mary (Devers) Reid. Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a past member of the American Legion Post #321 and also the Delaware Masonic Lodge #46. Robert was a construction lineman for IBEW until he retired in 1994 after thirty-five years.

Survivors include his sons; Ken (wife, Karen) Reid, Bob (wife, Gloria) Morrison, and Rick Reid; daughters, Cheryl Mixell, and Jackie (husband, Jim) Klosterman; grandchildren, Jamie (wife, Amber) Mixell, Jeremy Mixell, Brian Reid, Cindy (husband, Joe) Cox, Lisa (husband, Adam) Roeding, Daniel Klosterman, and Megan Klosterman; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and one granddog, Bosco.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita; two brothers, David Earl Reid and Joseph Reid; two sisters, Lavonne Reid and Katherine Reid; and grandson, Brian Klosterman.

Services will be held for Robert at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304, with Military Rites conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019
