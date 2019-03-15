|
Robert Jones
Muncie - Muncie- Robert J. Jones, 75, passed away Monday morning, unexpectantly at the emergency room of the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 14, 1943 in Champagne-Urbana, Illinois, the son of Robert William Monroe Jones and John A. and Grace (Patton) Jones-Parker.
Robert finished his education while serving in the United State Army during the Viet Nam War Era. Mr. Jones had worked at various places throughout Delaware County, most recently for the Royerton School District as a Custodian having served them for 23 years prior to his retirement in 1990. He was a member of the American Legion Post #387 of Gaston and he was a member of the "Tea Party". Robert enjoyed fishing especially at the Muncie and Mississinewa Reservoirs with his daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed just spending time with everyone he loved.
Survivors include his two daughters, Traci Rhoden (husband-Shaun), Pea Ridge, Arkansas and Tammi Dorsey (husband-Ross) Siloam Springs, Arkansas; 6 grandchildren, Ashly Pettinger (husband-Kevin), Dakota Rhoden and Kyle Rhoden (wife-Phoebie), Madi, Hailey and Hunter Dorsey; 2 great grandchildren, Skylar and Braelynn; former spouse, Joyce (Schirmer) Jones- Rumple.
Committal services will be held at 11:00 A.M.on Monday March 18, 2019 at the Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana. Military honors will be rendered by the Delaware County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made Siloam Springs High School Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Robert J. Jones at 700 N. progress Ave. Siloam Springs, Arkansas 72761.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 15, 2019