Robert L. Amburn



Muncie - Robert L. Amburn, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.



He was born in Muncie on July 17, 1933, the son of Harold and Fern (Whitehead) Amburn and graduated from Muncie Central High School.



Bob served his country faithfully in The United States Army during the Korean War.



He retired after thirty-three years of service from ABB-Westinghouse. Bob was a lifetime member of Yorktown American Legion Post #321, where he previously served as Commander and Adjutant. He was a carpenter by trade and loved the beach. Most of all, he loved his family.



Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years, Marcia (Hannon) Amburn; four children, Lynn Strohm (husband, Bradley), Dawn Beeman (husband, Tony), Robert Amburn (wife, Stacie) and Faye Walthour (husband, Kurt); his grandchildren, Candace Horsley (husband, Randy), Tiffiany Heaston (husband, Jerry), Katie Strohm-Morales (husband, Jose), Adam Strohm, Hannah Clevenger (husband, Jason), Hillary Leisure (husband, Nick), Garret and Gavin Amburn, Logan and Konner Campbell; also surviving are twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Jackie Griffin and Lucy Carrington; a brother, Max Amburn; and his parents.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kindred Hospice, along with Karla and Hannah for all the loving care and support during this difficult time.



Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.