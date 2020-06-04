Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert L. Davis Jr.



Robert L. Davis Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









