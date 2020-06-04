Robert L. Davis Jr.
Robert L. Davis Jr., 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Muncie, IN. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.