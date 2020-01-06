|
|
Robert L. Hopkins
Muncie - Robert L. Hopkins, 81, passed away on Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 at Signature Health Care.
He was born on June 17, 1938 in Muncie, the son of William and Alverta (Smith) Hopkins.
Robert stayed with his mother and sister, Nadine who lovingly cared for him for many years. Most recently, his niece, Mary, whom he affectionately referred to as "Maggie" cared for him. Robert was always very helpful to anyone who needed it. He loved his church family at Full Gospel Temple, where he was a member for over 40 years.
He also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, handyman work, yardwork and planting flowers and vegetables. Robert loved western shows, especially John Wayne.
Surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nadine Grady and Laurilla Miller; four brothers, Walter Hopkins, Jimmy Hopkins, William Hopkins and Raymond Hopkins.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th Street, Muncie, IN 47302.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020