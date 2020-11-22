1/1
Robert L. Reynard
Robert L. Reynard

Muncie - Robert L. Reynard, age 76, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at his Muncie home after a prolonged fight with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Robert is survived by his wife Vicky (Smith) Reynard; son Jeff, daughter-in-law Christi Cate Reynard, and daughter Sue Ann Reynard; grandchildren Mercutio Reynard and Anais Reynard; and sister Mary Jo Claudy of Whiteland, IN. He was the son of the late Eli Jacob Sylvester and Florence M Reynard of Modoc, Indiana.

Robert was born and raised in Randolph County, IN. He obtained his Bachelors in 1967 from Purdue University. Completed his Masters at University of Wyoming, and CPA Certification at Indiana University. He served in the US Air Force as a Nuclear Launch Commander. Bob was also a 32nd Degree Freemason. Robert enjoyed a long career as a CPA. Upon his retirement he spent more than a decade sailing with his wife, Vicky, along the eastern US, the Caribbean and throughout the Gulf of Mexico including sailing through the Panama Canal. Robert made an Indian Ocean crossing from Australia to South Africa before returning to live out his final years in Muncie. Robert enjoyed snow-skiing, scuba diving, and tennis. He had a sharp wit, a great sense of humor, and a passion for learning and applying new technology. Robert will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the IPF Foundation at ipffoundation.org/donate/




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
