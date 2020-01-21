|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Sine, Jr.
Hartford City - Robert L. "Bob" Sine, Jr. age 71, passed away of natural causes, Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 21, 1948 in Hartford City, to Robert L. and Phyllis M. (Mauller) Sine, Sr., was a 1966 graduate of Hartford City High School. Bob continued his education at Vincennes University, Ball State University and obtained his bachelor's degree from IU-Kokomo.
On December 17, 1967 he married Marilyn J. Hodge at Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City and had also attended Harvest Time Bible Church.
He served in the Army National Guard from 1970-1976, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Bob was well known in the community in the capacity of banking and finance. He formerly worked for Citizens State Bank (now First Financial), Pacesetter Bank (now Citizens State Bank), Muncie Federal Credit Union and for many years was the branch manager the Marion School Employees Federal Credit Union (now Via Credit Union), retiring in 2018.
Bob was just elected this past November to the Hartford City Common Council, as a Republican, serving District 4 in Hartford City and was so looking forward to serving the citizens he represented.
He also served on the Board of Directors for the Hartford City Public Library.
He leaves behind his wife of fifty-two years, Marilyn; two daughters, Renee' Schuhmacher of Hartford City and Kristine Pass (Gary) of TN; six grandchildren: Brittani Schuhmacher, Timothy Schuhmacher, Sara Miller (Isaac), Madeline Schuhmacher, Benjamin Hudson and Trenton Hudson; one great-grandchild: Robert Schuhmacher. Bob was greatly looking forward to the birth of his 2nd great-grandchild, Joanna Joy Miller. He also leaves behind a sister, Carolyn Covert (Larry) of New Carlisle.
He is preceded in death by his father, on April 27, 1954 and his mother on January 18, 2019.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Rev. Noble Allen Hudson presiding. Burial will be in Hartford City Cemetery, following the service.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23rd, prior to services.
Memorials and expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to: Glad Tidings Family Church, 401 E. Highland Ave., Marion, Indiana 46952.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020