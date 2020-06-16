Robert "Bob" Lamar Abernathy
Hot Springs Village, AR - Robert "Bob" Lamar Abernathy, 88, passed away on June 12, 2020. He was born in Troy, AL on November 8, 1931 to I.W. Abernathy and Myrtle (Green) Abernathy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Wilma (Loyd) Wilson, Lois Abernathy, Rex Abernathy, Hester (Elrod) Larned, Jack (Betty) Abernathy, Glenna (Gordon) Jackson; and his first wife, Shirley (Morgan) Abernathy. Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Marti Abernathy; son Greg (Mary) Abernathy; daughter Hilary (Jim) Casstevens, granddaughter, Morgan Abernathy, step grandsons Jarren (Kara) Casstevens and Collin Casstevens; great granddaughters McKinley and Brynleigh Casstevens; and several nieces, nephews, brothers and sister in-laws.
Bob was a graduate of Arkansas State and completed his graduate work at the University of Tennessee. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and served for four years, two of which he was stationed in Japan during the Korean conflict. He spent many years working as a telegraph operator.
He retired from Ball Corporation in Muncie, IN and moved to Hot Springs Village in 1995. Bob loved to travel, entertain, and spend time with his family. He also enjoyed sitting on his back deck smoking a cigar.
Memorials may be made to Dierksen Hospice, 3648 AR 7, Suite E, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909.
