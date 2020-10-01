1/1
Robert Lee "Bob" Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Lee Brown

Hartford City - Robert "Bob" Lee Brown, 84, passed away at 6:23 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at University Nursing Center in Upland.

He was born on August 16, 1936 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of Roy Brown and Lena (Clifford) Brown-Coons. His parents preceded him in death.

Bob married Jean Marie (Latham) Brown on July 2, 1957 at the E.U.B. Church by Rev. Cobb.

He retired in 1998 from Borg Warner in Muncie where he was a Machine Operator. He also worked 28 years at Marhoefer Packing in Muncie and 5 years at Parrot Meat Packing in Fort Wayne.

Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and mushroom hunting. He was a member of Blackford County Coon Hunter's Association and U.A.W.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jean M. Brown of Hartford City; sons, James Lee (wife, Judy) Brown of Eaton and Robert "Rob" Raymond (wife, Patti) Brown of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jesse Brown, Jacob (wife, Joy) Brown, Jaron Brown, Jaben (wife, Amanda) Brown and Jonah (wife, Whitney) Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Clifford (wife, Sharon) Brown of Muncie, Nora Alexander of Marion, Flora (husband, Larry) Glass of Upland and Elwood Brown of Mansfield, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Thelma Burton-Davis, Dewey Brown, Virgie Glover-Ross, Gene Brown, Cecil Brown, Tom Brown, Cora Carter and Dick Brown, 1 great-grandchild and 1 infant sister.

Bob will be cremated.

The family would like to thank the staff at University Nursing Center and Viaquest Hospice the exceptional care given to Bob while he was in their facility.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook page to send online condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keplinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved