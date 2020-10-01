Robert "Bob" Lee Brown
Hartford City - Robert "Bob" Lee Brown, 84, passed away at 6:23 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at University Nursing Center in Upland.
He was born on August 16, 1936 in Morehead, Kentucky the son of Roy Brown and Lena (Clifford) Brown-Coons. His parents preceded him in death.
Bob married Jean Marie (Latham) Brown on July 2, 1957 at the E.U.B. Church by Rev. Cobb.
He retired in 1998 from Borg Warner in Muncie where he was a Machine Operator. He also worked 28 years at Marhoefer Packing in Muncie and 5 years at Parrot Meat Packing in Fort Wayne.
Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and mushroom hunting. He was a member of Blackford County Coon Hunter's Association and U.A.W.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Jean M. Brown of Hartford City; sons, James Lee (wife, Judy) Brown of Eaton and Robert "Rob" Raymond (wife, Patti) Brown of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jesse Brown, Jacob (wife, Joy) Brown, Jaron Brown, Jaben (wife, Amanda) Brown and Jonah (wife, Whitney) Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Clifford (wife, Sharon) Brown of Muncie, Nora Alexander of Marion, Flora (husband, Larry) Glass of Upland and Elwood Brown of Mansfield, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Thelma Burton-Davis, Dewey Brown, Virgie Glover-Ross, Gene Brown, Cecil Brown, Tom Brown, Cora Carter and Dick Brown, 1 great-grandchild and 1 infant sister.
Bob will be cremated.
The family would like to thank the staff at University Nursing Center and Viaquest Hospice the exceptional care given to Bob while he was in their facility.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
