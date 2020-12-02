Robert Lee "Bob" Perry, Jr.
Hartford City - Robert L. "Bob" Perry, Jr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born in Portland on April 4, 1949 to Robert Lee Perry Sr. and Mary L. (Pormen) Perry-Mikkelson. His parents preceded him in death.
Bob graduated from Hartford City High School in 1967. He served in the United States Navy and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
He married Carol Ann (Brett) on May 27, 1972 at Coalbush United Methodist Church.
Bob sold insurance for MetLife, Monumental Life and retired from selling insurance for Western and Southern. He never met a stranger, he was kind, friendly and generous. He loved to laugh, talk and joke around.
Bob was an avid Blackford County Sports Fan, in fact it was not unusual to attend a home or away sporting event and find Bob in the stands smiling. He also liked IU and the Cincinnati Reds.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Carol A. Perry of Hartford City; children, Kristi M. (husband, Greg A.) Bonewit of Hartford City, Kimberly A. (husband, Curtis D.) Thornton of Muncie, Brett A. Perry of Hartford City and Kelli J. Perry (companion, Mark McKissack) of Hartford City; grandchildren, Derek Bonewit, Danielle Bonewit, Max Bonewit, Bryan Bonewit, Cassie Bonewit, Madison Thornton, Jonah Thornton, Adara Thornton, Audrey Perry, Noah Myers, Simon Perry, Daniel Fraze, Lillian Fraze, Jude Perry and Mac McKissack; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Gail M. Lewis of Hartford City; brother, Jeffrey D. (wife, Kristin S.) Perry of Huron SD; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Bob will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN. Funeral service will be private.
Due to Covid-19 we want to make families and visitors our utmost priority. We ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility. We ask that you practice social distancing and we have hand sanitizer available. Mask are required at the funeral home. We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 303 N. Walnut St. Hartford City, IN 47348