1/1
Robert Lee Phelps
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Phelps

Muncie - Robert Lee Phelps, 79, of Muncie, IN, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH to Oscar Phelps, Sr. and Nellie (Crawford) Phelps.

Robert worked for many years at New Venture Gear in the oil house. He was an avid golfer.

Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee (Jones) Phelps and his son, Jeffrey Shane Phelps.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved