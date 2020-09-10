Robert Lee Phelps
Muncie - Robert Lee Phelps, 79, of Muncie, IN, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH to Oscar Phelps, Sr. and Nellie (Crawford) Phelps.
Robert worked for many years at New Venture Gear in the oil house. He was an avid golfer.
Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee (Jones) Phelps and his son, Jeffrey Shane Phelps.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
