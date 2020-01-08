Services
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Yorktown - Robert Leon Cope, 74, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Bob was born on April 15, 1945 in McMinnville, TN to the late Haston Leon Cope and Martha Francis (Griffith) Cope. He was a 1963 graduate of Muncie Central High School and had four associates degrees from Ivy Tech. Bob had over 32 years of Army and Army Reserve service, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. Bob retired from Ball State University Dining after 20 years of service.

Bob is survived by four children, Richard Curtis Cope, Cheryl Lynne Carter, Robert Leon Ellis, and Kimberly Ann Gingerich.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. A graveside service will immediately follow at Tomlinson Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be given to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Bob's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
