|
|
Robert M. Conrad, 89, of Anderson, passed away on November 18, 2019 at the Sugar Fork Crossing Assisted Living Center. He was born on February 20, 1930 in Anderson, Indiana.
He served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
He retired as a Semi driver for General Motors with over 40 years of service. Bob also owns and worked farmland and came from a long line of Madison County farmers.
He was a 50+ year member of Whetstone Christian Church and UAW #662. He wintered in Venice, Florida and loved joyriding on his bicycles.
Robert is survived by his children, Cindy (Steve) Meuser, Cheryl (Doug) Mitchell, Terri (Tony) Stuart; brother, Calvin (Pam) Conrad; grandchildren, Dylan Williams, Joel Williams, Amber (Tracy) Wheat, 3 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Vern Conrad; wife, Wanda Conrad, son, Steve Ginder, siblings, Loris H. Conrad, Montrue Williams, George Conrad, Mary Anna Wilson, Charles Conrad, Dr. William Conrad, Don Conrad, Louise Hutton; grandson, Doug Stuart and great-grandson, Tracy J. Wheat.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street Anderson, IN.
Services will be Friday, November 22, 2019, 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Gettinger officiating.
Burial will take place in the East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson with military rites.
Memorial contributions may be made to 5635 W. 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278 or Whetstone Christian Church.
Robert loved his Sugar Fork Crossing Family. The family wishes to thank his caregivers there, those from Home Instead, as well as Nicole Carr and Saundra Turner. www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019