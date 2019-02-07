Robert M. "Bob" Hinshaw



Muncie - Robert M. "Bob" Hinshaw, 103, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.



He was born in Winchester, Indiana on February 20, 1915, the son of John and Mary (Frazier) Hinshaw, graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1932 and attended Earlham College. Bob served his country honorably in The United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital.



He was the Assistant Director of Central Stores for Ball State University, retiring in 1985 and owner of Bob's Golf Shop in Muncie for twenty years. He had previously co-owned Western Auto Store in Richmond Indiana with his brother-in-law, Phillip Cronk.



He was a member of Friends Memorial Church, Muncie Elks Lodge #245 and Fellowship Masonic Lodge #46 F. & A.M. Bob served on the board of directors at Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond for twelve years and was a member of the Indiana State Senior Golf Association.



During retirement, he played golf at least four times a week until he was ninety-six years old and often shot his age.



Survivors include his loving wife of nearly forty-one years, Patricia A. Hinshaw (Auld); a son, Michael Hinshaw (wife, Flo); two daughters, Mary Hillman (husband, Bill) and Anne Dillman (husband, Curt); a daughter-in-law, Mary Probasco (husband, Charlie); two step-daughters, Pam Walker (husband, Randy) and Perri Byrne (husband, Greg); also surviving are twelve grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.



Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Hinshaw (Cronk) in 1977; and his son, Stephen Hinshaw in 1992.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Morrison Woods, Kindred Hospice and to Nurse Sarah for all of their loving care and support.



Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road with a Masonic Service to start. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Mt. Pleasant Mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Friends Memorial Church, 412 East Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305, The First Tee of Indiana, 2625 Hurricane Road, Franklin, Indiana 46131 or the charity of the donors' choice.



