|
|
Robert Michael Baker
Gaston - Robert Michael Baker, 64, passed away at home on Monday, November 25, 2019 from surgery complications.
Mike was born in Muncie on September 6, 1955 to Robert F. and Phyllis (Flick) Baker. He graduated from Northside High School in 1973. He worked at Muncie Community Schools for 33 years as a Mechanic / Welder. He retired in 2012 and enjoyed every minute of retirement.
He married his soul mate and best friend, Dana Marie Bink at their home on August 19, 1995. They enjoyed 24 years of love, joy, adventures, camping, fishing, and hunting. They enjoyed their home on High Lake, Noble County for 12 years and more recently their home on Lake Barkley, Kentucky. Mike always bragged that they were still on their honeymoon and they held hands everywhere they went.
He was a lifelong hunter, fisherman, and outdoor enthusiast. He loved being in the boat, in a duck blind, walking a pheasant field, or sitting in a tree stand. He and Dana are proud Life Sponsors of the Whitley County Ducks Unlimited Chapter. Mike and Dana were official scorers for the Indiana Deer Hunters Association for many years. They were members of Acres Land Trust, Pheasants Forever, and National Wild Turkey Federation. They enjoyed supporting organizations that provide conservation for our natural habitat and wildlife. Mike treasured every minute spent on the water or in the field; especially with someone he loved.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Dana of Gaston. His beloved son, Jared Michael and his wife Jamie and their precious daughters (and the apple of Grandpa's eye) Faith and Avery of Muncie. His mother-in-law, Mary Helen (Hofheinz) Bink of Muncie. His brother-in-law, Dr. Martin Bink and his wife Darlene of Jefferson, GA. The three Johnson boys that he loved as his own: Andrew and his wife Ashlee and their cherished daughter, Nora Jo of Columbia City; Matthew and his wife Kylie and their cherished son, Lloy of Eaton; and Derek of Yorktown. He leaves behind his faithful squirrel dog, Buck. His dad, two sisters, niece and two nephews. He is also survived by a host of wonderful friends that made his life full.
He was preceded in death by his Mom, Phyllis and his father-in-law, Lamar Bink.
In honor of Mike's wishes, there will be no services. Please send memorials to Whitley County DU, 4700 West Co Rd 200 South, Columbia City IN 46725. We take comfort in knowing Mike and his beloved GWP, Murphy are once again pheasant hunting. Tell someone important that you love them, enjoy a good cigar and sip a fine bourbon.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019