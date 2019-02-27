|
Robert O. Kauffman
Blue Ash, OH - Robert O. Kauffman, 91, resident of Blue Ash, Ohio, passed away February 23, 2019 in Ohio.
He was born in Rensaleer, Illinois, November 11, 1927, the son of Edward and Martha Okerson Kauffman. He was a graduate of Anderson High School and a fifty year member of the Fellowship Lodge F & AM.
He had retired as a toolmaker from General Motors in Anderson (Delco Remy).
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Eugene and James Kauffman and sisters:
Ruth Pell, Nancy Wisner and Mary Hosier.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Grace Aldrich Kauffman, sons: Fred McPheron of Daleville and Phil McPheron (Kathy) of Greenfield and a daughter: Julie Turner (Michael) of Westchester, OH, one sister: Joan Baker of Anderson, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut St., Daleville with the officers of the Fellowship Masonic Lodge officiating.
Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Muncie.
Friends may call on Friday from 11-12 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 27, 2019