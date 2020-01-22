|
Robert Patterson
Muncie - Robert Patterson, 75, of Muncie, passed away at his home in the evening hours of January 18, 2020. He was born April, 14, 1944 to the late Lucille and Walter Patterson in Temple, TX. He attended Muncie Central High School, graduating in 1962 before attending Ball State University. Robert was a loving family man and devoted Christian, serving as an usher for River of Life Church.
Robert is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sonya Patterson; Daughter, Peggy (Danny) Barker; Sons, Floyd Duane Patterson, T.G. Kirby and Chris Kirby; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father and one grandson.
Visitation for Robert will be Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the River of Life Church, 5350 W. Bethel Ave. Muncie, IN 47304 with services to follow at 1 p.m. Pastor John Martin will officiate services with burial to follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020