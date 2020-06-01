Robert Paul "Bob" Curry
North Webster - Robert Paul "Bob" Curry, 88, of North Webster, IN passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 19, 1931 in Muncie, IN to Robert & Helen (Hayden) Curry.
He graduated in 1949 from Muncie Burris High School, attended Ball State College in Muncie, and was a United States USMC Korean veteran. He was married on September 5, 1955 in Muncie, IN to Lorraine Lee Stevens who preceded him on February 8, 2017. He then married June 27, 2017 in North Webster, IN to Janet S. "Sue" (Warner) Harris who survives. He formerly lived in Muncie, Albany, IN, and Terre Haute before moving to North Webster in 1994. He worked for General Housewares in Muncie & retired as a superintendent from General Housewares in Terre Haute after 25+ years of total service.
He was a member of the Church of God in North Webster, Wawasee Camp of the Gideon's in Syracuse, and U.A.W. He was a 50 year member of the Gideon's International and served as president of the Indiana Gideon's in 1995, formerly attended the Assembly of God in Muncie, and was interim pastor for area churches.
He is survived by:
Wife - Sue Curry of North Webster
2 Sons - Robert (Nancy) Curry Jr. of Fishers, IN & Steve (JoAnn) Curry of Shorewood, IL
2 Grandchildren Steven (Fiancé - Christina Elliott) Curry & Jennifer (Tim) Graves
Gt. Grandson - Jaxson Graves
2 Brothers - David Joann) Curry of Muncie & Gordon (Janet) Curry of Avon, CT
Half Brother - Jesse Rich of Hartford, CT
4 Step Daughters & 12 Step Grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his parents - Robert Curry & Helen Rich and his first wife - Lorraine.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Boyer officiating. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Wawasee Camp of Gideon's, P.O. Box 101, Syracuse, IN 46567. To send condolences to the family in memory of Bob Curry, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
