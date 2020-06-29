Robert Rabenstein
Muncie - Robert L. Rabenstein, 86, passed away Saturday morning, June 27, 2020 at the Morrison Woods Health Care Center following an extended illness. He was born on June 16, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles and Myrtle (Deardorff) Rabenstein.
Robert is a 1952 graduate of Muncie Central High School and later married the love of his life, Sue Carol (Rhonemus) Rabenstein on November 21, 1953 and she survives. Mr. Rabenstein has been a union bricklayer working throughout the United States approximately 35 years before his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Delaware County Corvette Club and enjoyed all things Corvette related including owning a 1966 Stingray and a 1978 Indianapolis 500 Motor Speedway Pace Car. He also enjoyed fishing whenever possible.
Besides his wife of 66 years, Sue, he is survived by 2 sons, Robert A. Rabenstein and Ron Rabenstein (Victoria), both of Muncie; 1 daughter, Kathy Jo Phillips, Florida; 7 grandchildren, Shane Wallace, Florida, Kevin Rabenstein (Laura), Bryan Rabenstein (Veronica), Zachary Rabenstein (Jordan) and Calvin Barnard, all of Muncie and Lula Jordan ,Ft. Wayne and Cortney Felton (Dustin), Selma; 9 great grandchildren; Davyd Wallace, Landon, Harlyn, Demi, Kevin, Jr., and Audrey Rose Rabenstein, Bryleigh and Braden Felton and Isabelle Rabenstein; 2 sisters, Phyllis Rabenstein, Muncie and Susan Williams, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Karla Barnard; his parents and brother, Carl Rabenstein.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Sam Wrisley officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.