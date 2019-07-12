|
|
Robert W. Collins
Muncie - Yorktown: Robert W. Collins, 89, passed away at his daughter's home in Yorktown on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with family at his side.
Robert was born October 8, 1929 to Addiebelle and Robert C. Collins in Muncie Indiana. He grew up in Delaware County graduating from Muncie Central in 1947. He proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict earning two Purple Hearts. He was married to Mary Ann Riseden from 1948 until her death in 1988. He worked for Delco Remy in Anderson and retired after 44 years of service. He was a great father and husband, who went back to college earning a degree from Ball State University in 1986 while he remained employed in Anderson. Robert was a member Masonic Lodge 231, Eagles, American Legion, VFW, Disabled American Veterans, Ball State Alumni Association, Indiana Historical Society and the First Marine Corp Division Association.
Survivors include 4 daughters, Nancy Rosinski, Marcie Pearson, Julia Collins, Amy (Alan) Van Wyk , son, John K. Collins (Twyla), grandchildren: Angela (Fred) Redwine, Matthew Rosinski, Drew (Olivia) Pearson, Emily (Jason) Johnston, Abby, Olivia and Chloe Neff, Vincent (Kristen) Collins, Brian (Janette) Collins, Sarah (Troy) Thibodeaux and former son-in-law Derek Neff. Robert also had 15 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and a beloved friend of 18, years Nancy Petry, with many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 40 years Mary Ann, three brothers; Jack, James and Terry Collins, Sisters Shirley Roderick and Linda Giese and son-in-laws Terry B. Rosinski and Michael Pearson.
Friends may call at Parson Mortuary 801 W. Adams Street on Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm and Monday from 9:00 am until the time service
Funeral services wil be held at Parson Mortuary on Monday July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 12, 2019