Robert W. Reynolds



Robert W. Reynolds , age 90, passed away peacefully June 28th in Bradenton, Florida. Bob, Dad and PoPo as he was so affectionately called was born in Muncie Indiana and graduated from Yorktown High School where he met the love of his life, Nancy Hoffher, who survives him. They celebrated 71 years devoted to each other and raised 3 children: Jennifer Scott( Gary), Ned Reynolds (Kathy), and Jeanine Green, ( Mike). He is also survived by his brother Phil Reynolds, six devoted grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. His heart was made of gold, he cherished all his family, many nieces and nephews, and friends, always ready to enjoy Spring Training games, cookouts, the beach, and of course a good card game.



Bob retired from General Motors, and promptly moved to Florida to enjoy the beach and the sunshine.



He was the best husband, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle - he loved us all! His zest for life and positive attitude will be greatly missed but forever remembered. We wish to thank the nurses and caregivers of Summerfield, and Hospice. Bob thought the world of you.



Services will be private and held at a later date at Hawk Cemetery in Yorktown, Indiana. We will take Dad home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store