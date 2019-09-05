Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Robert Wayne Robertson


1964 - 2019
Robert Wayne Robertson Obituary
Robert Wayne Robertson

Burlington - Robert Wayne Robertson, 54, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born in Bluffton, IN, on September 15, 1964, he was the son of Martin Robertson and Marilyn Ludwick. Robert worked as a Grocery Manager for Meijer 25 years before his retirement. He loved all sports but especially the Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR. Robert also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years: Marilyn Robertson; father: Martin (Teresa) Robertson; mother: Marilyn Ludwick; step-sons: Robert Bright Jr. and Samuel Bright; brother: Charles Robertson; sister: Shelley (Terry) Wilson; Step-brother: Travis Velarde; Step-sister: Traci Velarde-Poole; granddaughters: Sierra, Kaylee, Alexis, Halainna, Mackenzee and Karman; great-grandson: Kashten; sisters-in-law: Debbie (Jim) Abel, Patty (Ron) Johnson and Melanie Koger; brother-in-law: Andre Partin; fur baby's: Mandy, Jasper and Theo and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 5, 2019
