Robert William Sedwick
Robert William Sedwick

Lapel - Robert (Bob) William Sedwick, 96, formally of Lapel, IN passed away at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. One of nine siblings, Bob was born in Clinton County, Indiana on September, 21, 1924 to Willam and Lovica (Eubanks) Sedwick. He attended Sugar Creek High School then served his country by joining the US Army during WW II. On October, 14, 1947 he married Wilma L. (Kelly) Sedwick. In the early 1950's after working for several farmers in the Clinton County area, Bob went to work at Brockway Glass in Lapel as a furnace supervisor. With farming "in his blood" Bob continued to work part time for various farmers most of his life. Bob's last full time job was working for Farmer's Grain Elevator in Lapel until age 86. Willing to take on most any manual task, Bob was known as a "hard worker" by those who knew him well. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports and was an avid I.U. basketball fan. He was a member of the Lapel American Legion Post 212. He was an active member of the Southern Heights Christian Church in Anderson.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Wilma; daughters, Phyllis (John) Lovell of Muncie, and Linda Bush of Anderson; grandsons, Jeffrey (Lori) Lovell, Brian (Amy) Lovell, Mark (Joni) Jessup, six great grandchildren, brother Don (Judy) Sedwick, sisters Marylou Schuyler, Frieda Faucett, and Barbara (Milo) Kincaid, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son in law, Don Bush; granddaughter, Jana Lovell; on great-grandson; two great-granddaughters; and brothers James, Floyd, Leon, and Larry Sedwick.

A funeral service for Mr. Sedwick will be held at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St. Lapel, Indiana on Monday, October 26, 2020, with visitation form 12:30 to 2:30 and service beginning at 2:30. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Lapel.

Due to government regulations concerning COVID-19, wearing of masks and social distancing is requested.

Military Rites will be performed by the Lapel American Legion, Post 212.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences: www.hersbergerbozell.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
