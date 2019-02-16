|
Robert Wyman
Muncie - Robert A. Wyman Sr., (also known as Doby), 76, Muncie, passed away Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born Thursday, March 26, 1942, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Robert and Marion (Bell) Wyman. Robert worked at Creviston Steel Company, Lift-A-Loft, and for twenty-five years, he was a guard and driver for The Brink's Company. He enjoyed fishing and raced for over twenty years in the "Figure 8" at Muncie Motor Speedway, Anderson Speedway, and Mt. Lawn Speedway. Robert had a sense of humor and liked to joke. Everyone that met him said he made them feel like a friend. He was one to help others, often giving of himself to help them. Robert was a member of Cowan Christian Church and served as a Board member and Deacon for many years. He loved the Lord, was a man of strong Christian faith and enjoyed leading others to Jesus.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Wyman; two sons, Rob (wife Laura) Wyman Jr., and Mark (wife Jody) Wyman; daughter, Misty (husband John) Burke; grandchildren, Porsche Mullin, Robbie (wife Hannah) Wyman, Shelby Wyman, Tabitha (husband David) Snyder, Nikki (companion Tony Patterson) Wyman, Kyle Wyman, Hannah Burke, August Fredrick, Bryanna Burke, and Casey Burke; five great grandchildren, Jeramiah, Addison, Brooks, Anthony and Delaney; four brothers, Jim (wife Pat) Wyman, Fred (wife Netha) Wyman, Ben (wife Nancy) Wyman, and Kenny (wife Robbie) Wyman; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marion Wyman; granddaughter, Brittany Wyman; brother, Woody Wyman; two sisters, Betty Hammond, and Christy Wyman.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Chris Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to
www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 16, 2019