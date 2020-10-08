Roberta Lynn Maddox



Elwood - Roberta Lynn Maddox, age 71, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at IU North Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, February 8, 1949 to Robert and Ruby Mills Moorman, both of whom precede her in death along with her brother: Danny Lee Moorman, and sister: Linda Moorman Hewitt. Roberta grew up in a small town- Alexandria, Indiana, with her mother, father and two sisters. She loved roller skating as a youth, and frequented the Alexandria Roller Rink. Roberta loved going on walks around the neighborhood with her friends. She also loved to sing, and was in the school choir. Roberta was raised a Jehovah's Witness, and remained strong in her faith until the end. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness North in Anderson and leaves behind a number of friends there. She worked at State Plating in Elwood, where she met her husband of 32 years: Brad Maddox, who survives her. She was a longtime Avon representative and really came to love her customers throughout the years. Roberta will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



She is also survived by her children: Angie Benson of Cumming, Georgia, and Jeff Benson of Dunkirk, Michael Maddox of Pendleton, Josie (Jeremiah) Ice of Gaston, and sister: Brenda (Tim) Davis of Anderson; brother-in-law: Merle Hewitt of Anderson; grandchildren: Jason Maddox, Rhys Maddox, Allie Austin, and Aubrey Ice, Tara Benson, and Kaden Ice; as well as several nieces and nephews.



In honoring Roberta's wishes, no services are scheduled. She would want to say to her friends and loved ones, as in her favorite kingdom song says, "keep your eyes on the prize", and she will see you again in paradise, where your tears will belong to yesterday. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Indiana.









