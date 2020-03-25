|
Roberta R. Davis
Muncie - Roberta R. Davis, 92, passed away Monday morning, March 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Muncie on September 14, 1927, the daughter of Hubert N. and Vera L. (Ray) Reed, graduated from Harrison Township High School in 1945, attended Ball State Teachers College for two years, and was a member of Tri Sigma Sorority. Roberta married F. Arnold Davis on October 5, 1947 at High Street United Methodist Church Chapel.
Mrs. Davis started her working career at the County Court House for Marie Bowen and worked off and on while raising her four children. After the death of Arnold, she went to work at Wes Del High School, where her three younger children attended. She left there and went to work at Marsh in the office until retiring in 1992. Roberta then went to work for Dave Thompson Marathon keeping the books, then at Tony's Locker Room, later finished her working career at Mid-West Mat retiring again at the age of eighty-three.
She lived for her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her fur babies, and had unconditional love for all her family and friends. Roberta got thru times of darkness by knowing God was with her and always praised him for her blessings.
Surviving are her son, Michael Davis (Tracy); three daughters, Margaret Goen (Rex), Karen Black (John), and Beth Ann Davis; five grandchildren, Tony Clegg (Stephanie), Josh Chalfant (Tricia), Stephanie Chalfant, Jennifer Freeman (Shane), and Dustin Davis; six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ty, Holly, Emily, Taylor, and Nathaniel; a cousin, Jo Ann Coleman; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends who were like family to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, F. Arnold Davis in 1973.
Private graveside services were held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. A celebration of Roberta's life will be held in a couple of months.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Olive Community Church, 5000 N. Nebo Rd., Muncie, IN 47304.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020