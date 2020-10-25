1/1
Roberta Ruth Phelps
1922 - 2020
Roberta Ruth Phelps

Parker City - Roberta Ruth Phelps, 98, of Parker City, IN passed away Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born April 24, 1922 in Parker City, IN the daughter of Harry and Pearl (Lamb) VanPelt. She was a 1940 graduate of Parker High School.

Roberta was a lifelong member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church of Parker City, IN, where she was also active with Rehoboth United Methodist Women. She loved music and was organist at the church for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Mick Phelps (wife, Jan) of Muncie, IN and Joe Phelps (wife, Jill) of Anderson, IN; two granddaughters, Julie Mortonson (husband, Todd) of Noblesville, IN and Megan Phelps of Anderson, IN; and two great-great grandchildren, Ethan and Sophia Mortonson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a loving husband of 60 years, Charles.

Due to concerns surrounding Covid-19, the family will be having private services. There will be calling hours. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery of Maxville, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 3955 N 1000 W, Parker City, IN 47368.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
