Robin Ann (Price) Freelove
Robin Ann (Price) Freelove, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, just 2 days shy of her 62nd Birthday.
She was born on June 16, 1958 in Indianapolis, the oldest of 6 children to Robert D. and Patricia A. (Parker) Price.
Robin had a big heart, a giving spirit and a child-like look at everything. She enjoyed coloring, sewing and other crafts, as well as being in nature.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Schlie, Mellissia Barrett (husband, Robert Gilkison), Sabrina (Harvie) Johnson (husband, Pete) and Ralph "Scooter" Horne; her grandchildren, Ashlie Schlie, LaDoria Soto, Garrett Zimmerman, Jessica, Joseph Roberts, Zachery Johnson, Abbigail Whatley, Pete Johnson, Jr., Jonah Whatley, Jamie Horne, Aaron Horne, Ashton Horne, Wyatt Myers and many others that called her Granny. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Douglas J. Freelove.
Cremation will take place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.