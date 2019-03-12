|
|
Rockley Paul
Albany - Rockley Paul, age 71, Albany, died Saturday March 9, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born August 15, 1947 in Eureka, California, he moved to Indiana at a young age and had lived in Iowa where he graduated from West Sioux Community High School in 1965. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam era and was an avionics technician at Muncie Aviation Company until retiring in 2009. With a total of 39 years in avionics, he worked at Picha Aircraft Radio Service at the Muncie Airport and for a brief time in the 1980s he and a partner owned & operated B.B.R. Avionics Shop in Anderson. Rockley was a lifetime member of AmVets Post 12, Muncie, and belonged to the National Rifle Association, United States Concealed Carry Association, National Center for Aerospace & Transportation Technologies, and was a F.A.A. Repairman certificate holder. Rockley was a talented guitarist, avid woodworker, as well as an accomplished artist and painter. He had the mind of an engineer, and was a wonderful teacher and amazing friend.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy Paul, and their children: Casey Michael Paul, Albany, and Gina Kelley Lynn Bell (husband: Curtis), Muncie; 2 brothers: Kelly L. Paul, Ashtabula, OH, and Cody B. Paul (wife: Valarie), Ankeny, IA; a sister: Trudy A. Paul (Bill Bowden), Hawarden, IA; 4 grandchildren: Dylan Paul, Camryn Paul, Natalie Bell, and Emily Bell; a great-granddaughter: Aileanah Paul; 3 nieces, and 3 nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William & Irene (Mohlman) Paul.
There will be no public services; Meacham Funeral Service is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 12, 2019