Rodger Lawson
Rodger Lawson

Muncie - Rodger Lawson, 72, passed away at his home Sunday, June 21, 2020 after an extended illness.

Rodger was born October 10, 1947 in Radford, Virginia, the son of Carl and Hazel (Richardson) Lawson.

Mr. Lawson worked for ten years at Rock Tenn Company, formerly Clevepak. He more recently worked for Abrams Electric, Wayne Egan Auto Sales, and Harris Glass.

Rodger loved attending car shows, and showing off his 1972 Olympic Sprint Ford Mustang. He enjoyed NASCAR races, fishing, and listening to music.

Mr. Lawson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah Lawson; children, Rodger Lawson, Jr. (Danielle), Lynn Hancock (Curtis), and Samantha Lawson-Carter (John), all of Muncie; five grandchildren, Heather Reid (Bryan), Mechanicsville, VA, Derek Hancock (Sarah), Muncie, Ashlee Lawson, Port Orange, FL, Quentin Baker, Muncie, and Remington Carter, Muncie; six great grandchildren, Brayden, Aaron, Olivia, Kensington, Adalynn, and Axel; two sisters, Patricia Fox (George), Linda Lovern (Terry), both of Radford, VA; two brothers, Ronnie Lawson, Muncie, John Paul Lawson (Lisa), Goodview, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, David Lawson and Larry Eugene Lawson.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, June 26, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

The family asks that family and friends coming to visit would drive their classic cars to honor Rodger.

Memorial contributions may be made to I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
