Rodney A. Keesling
Selma - Rodney A. Keesling, 72, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 17, 1947. The son of Ronald and Betty (McKee) Keesling.
Rodney attended and graduated from Center High School in 1965. He was a member of drum-line, and participated in basketball, baseball, track and cross country. He also attended Perdue University.
Rodney had many jobs throughout his life. Started working at a young age at Keesling Turkey Farm and sold fruit and vegetables. He was a life long farmer and pork producer. He was a member of ConAgra board, salesman for Dekalb Seed and a member of Delaware County 4-H, Key Club, and Junior Leaders. He worked at H.L. Hunt (Butterfield Cannery), Farmland Cannery, Triple Play Sports Card, Brooks Food, and retired from Red Gold.
There wasn't a job he wouldn't tackle or couldn't fix. He worked hard to take care of his family. If a neighbor ever needed help, they knew they could count on him. Not only did he love his family, but he had a love for animals, particularly cats, dogs, and his racoon.
He had many hobbies, he enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, sports cards, fishing, and scuba diving. He was a member of Lake Tippecanoe Sailboat Club. He had a hobby of collecting rocks and making jewelry.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Linda (Glass) Keesling; son, Scott Keesling; daughter, Kaylynn Davis (husband, Baird); six grandchildren, Amanda Kessler RDMS, Sara Davis-Day RVT, Justin Keesling, Sergeant Baird Wesley Davis, Lindsay Keesling, and Nathan Keesling; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Steve Keesling (wife, Leda) and Doug Keesling (wife, Debbie); one nephew; four nieces; and special family members, Travis Elton and Kristi Conwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services for Rodney will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to EK Keesling Scholarship, Riley Children's Hospital, or Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F.
Published in The Star Press from May 5 to May 6, 2020