Rodney Dale Tackett
Muncie - 51, of Muncie, passed away Saturday, April 20th, 2019. Rodney was born in Dayton, Ohio and relocated to Muncie, Indiana in 1981. He is survived by his mother Pamela Abbott (Ohio); daughter Erica Tackett of Muncie; son Joshua Dobbs (Brittany) of Muncie; brothers Anthony "Tony" Riley (Vicky) and Jason Riley - both of Ohio; sister Jodi Riley of Ohio; Fiancee Linda Lewis and family; 4 grandchildren Alexia Dobbs, Danika Harden, Jaxen Dobbs, and Daniel "Little Rod" Harden as well as several neices and nephews and other family and friends. Proceeded in Death by His former wife Angela Dobbs-Tackett and Grandma Birdie.
Rodney was an experienced construction worker. He was most recently serving as a recovery intern during an internship at IU Health Ball Addiction Treatment and Recovery Center. He was also a current employee of Ross Community Center. He was a member of Urban Light Community Church. Rodney was a member of various organizations including Phi Theta Kappa - Ivy Tech, The Recovery Community, Kickstart Motorcycle Ministry at T.O.P., Urban Garden Project, Minnestrista Neighborhood Association, and multiple other community and recovery outreach programs.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 12:00pm at Urban Light Christian Church at 1400 S. Madison Street, Muncie, IN 47302 with calling from 10:00am to service time. Repast will be at the church following services. Arrangements entrusted to Faulkner Funeral Home. www.faulknermortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019