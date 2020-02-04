Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney H. "Boomer" Hammond Jr.


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney H. "Boomer" Hammond Jr. Obituary
Rodney H. "Boomer" Hammond, Jr.

Muncie - Rodney H. "Boomer" Hammond, Jr., 31, went to be with the Lord Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.

He was born in Muncie on February 29, 1988, the son of Rodney H. Hammond, Sr. and Wendy Hughes and attended Wapahani High School.

Boomer was employed at Townsend Tree Service and was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting, fishing, and digging roots.

Surviving are his wife, Lacey (Douthitt) Hammond; two children, Alexavier and Amelia Morris; his father, Rodney H. Hammond, Sr. (wife, Marsha); his mother, Wendy Miers (husband, Jason); his grandparents, Jerry and Jill Hughes, Silinda Hollingsworth, and Bill and Ruby Cordle; his brothers and sisters, Taylor Hammond, Dillon Miers, Amanda Goble (husband, Mike), and Justin Hole; nieces and nephews, Jerriona Joyner, Landon Hammond, and Kaleb Goble; several cousins including Nathan Stotler (wife, Sabrina) and Shad Hammond whom were like his brothers; and several aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fred Hollis Hammond and Richard Hollingsworth.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now