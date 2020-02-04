|
|
Rodney H. "Boomer" Hammond, Jr.
Muncie - Rodney H. "Boomer" Hammond, Jr., 31, went to be with the Lord Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
He was born in Muncie on February 29, 1988, the son of Rodney H. Hammond, Sr. and Wendy Hughes and attended Wapahani High School.
Boomer was employed at Townsend Tree Service and was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting, fishing, and digging roots.
Surviving are his wife, Lacey (Douthitt) Hammond; two children, Alexavier and Amelia Morris; his father, Rodney H. Hammond, Sr. (wife, Marsha); his mother, Wendy Miers (husband, Jason); his grandparents, Jerry and Jill Hughes, Silinda Hollingsworth, and Bill and Ruby Cordle; his brothers and sisters, Taylor Hammond, Dillon Miers, Amanda Goble (husband, Mike), and Justin Hole; nieces and nephews, Jerriona Joyner, Landon Hammond, and Kaleb Goble; several cousins including Nathan Stotler (wife, Sabrina) and Shad Hammond whom were like his brothers; and several aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fred Hollis Hammond and Richard Hollingsworth.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Cremation will follow.
Friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020