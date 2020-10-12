Rodney J. Richard
Yorktown - Rodney J. Richard, 75, passed away on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born on January 15, 1945 in Morgan City, Louisiana, the son of Walter P. and Ida Mae (Morgan) Richard and graduated from Morgan City High School in 1963. He served his country honorably in the US Air Force from 1963-1967. He met Janice M. Braun through their mutual love of singing and they were married in November of 1981 in Muncie.
Rod worked for Muncie Chevrolet for 35 years, he was a member of Elks Lodge #245 and the Unitarian Universalist Church.
He enjoyed golfing, working with his hands and building things.
Rod is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice M. Richard of Yorktown; two sons, Chris Richard (wife, Elaine) of Jacksonville, FL and Tim Richard (wife, Kelly) of Tekamah, NE; two grandchildren, Christopher and Brittany; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carolyn.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and cremation will take place.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Parkinson's Awareness Association of East Central Indiana, P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219 or online at www.paaci.com
.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.