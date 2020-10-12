1/1
Rodney J. Richard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney J. Richard

Yorktown - Rodney J. Richard, 75, passed away on Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born on January 15, 1945 in Morgan City, Louisiana, the son of Walter P. and Ida Mae (Morgan) Richard and graduated from Morgan City High School in 1963. He served his country honorably in the US Air Force from 1963-1967. He met Janice M. Braun through their mutual love of singing and they were married in November of 1981 in Muncie.

Rod worked for Muncie Chevrolet for 35 years, he was a member of Elks Lodge #245 and the Unitarian Universalist Church.

He enjoyed golfing, working with his hands and building things.

Rod is survived by his wife of 38 years, Janice M. Richard of Yorktown; two sons, Chris Richard (wife, Elaine) of Jacksonville, FL and Tim Richard (wife, Kelly) of Tekamah, NE; two grandchildren, Christopher and Brittany; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carolyn.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and cremation will take place.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Parkinson's Awareness Association of East Central Indiana, P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219 or online at www.paaci.com.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved