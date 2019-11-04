|
Rodney R. Grobey
Muncie - Rodney R. Grobey, 96, climbed the stairs to heaven to join his wife, Mary E. Grobey on October 31, 2019.
An Indiana state high school track champion, a WWII veteran with a lifetime military career, Rodney was a loving husband and the father of four children, He was the son of George and Olivia Grobey, a lifelong Muncie resident and an eternal Bearcat fan.
In 1940, Rodney won the Indiana state mile run, then in 1941, he not only repeated his state championship in the mile, he also won the ½ mile event as well. In high school, he found time to attract the attention of a young lady attending rival Muncie Burris. On Christmas Eve of December, 1941, they were married and established their home in Muncie, since Rodney was due to report for service in the US Army soon after. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on December 24, 2016, about six months before Mary passed away.
Rodney served in the South Pacific for almost two years, returning for additional military service before his discharge in January, 1946. He had enjoyed his service and decided to continue his military career in the National Guard, primarily serving in the Muncie unit until his retirement. For many years, Rodney often would challenge the "young guys' in the Guard units to foot races for Cokes and almost NEVER lost.
Rodney and Mary spent most of their lives in Muncie, except for the early years of their retirement in Sebring, Florida. They enjoyed over 70 years of membership in the Friends Memorial Church as well as many hours of volunteer service at Ball Hospital and Sebring Memorial Hospital; Rodney was the chauffeur and Mary was the caller and greeter, working together as a team. Both always had pleasant smiles on their face and happy messages on their lips.
They were blessed with four children, Mary Ann (Jan) Chalfant, born while her father was serving in WWII, William "Bill" (Jenny) Grobey, Ruth (Ken) Herr and John Douglas, who predeceased his parents. Rodney also leaves behind six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Friends Memorial Church, 418 W. Adams Street, Muncie, with Pastor Michael Sherman officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. Rodney and Mary chose cremation several years ago and elected to be placed in the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Friends and family may call at the Friends Memorial Church, 418 W. Adams Street from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Friends Memorial Church, 418 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Morrison Woods for the excellent care they provided to Rodney.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortaury.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019