Rodney V. Gill
Muncie - Born March 8, 1936 DeSoto, IN. Mr. Gill Passed April 11, 2019
He is preceded in death by his parents George F & Marjorie L (Shreve) Gill and his brother, Frederick L Gill. He is survived by his nieces, Connie Gill Hawkins (Shane) TX and Mindy Gill Maronic (Daryl) PA and their children, Ryan, Chase, & Blake Hawkins and Bennett & Quinlan Maronic.
Mr. Gill grew up in DeSoto, IN where he worked on his grandparent's farm and graduated from DeSoto HS "54. Upon graduation Mr. Gill attended Ball State University to earn his BA, upon graduation he entered the US Marine Corps. He went on to earn his MA from Indiana University. He also earned a fellowship to study at Oxford University, UK.
Mr. Gill loved history and taught in S. Dakota and Indiana schools. He most recently did a lecture series on various historical topics at The Minnetrista Center Ball State University.
Mr. Gill's other passion was music. He began playing the piano at age 4. One of his most favorite performances was Pineapple Rag with The Master Works Chorale. He played for the past 15 years for the UMC Men's Lenten Breakfast.
Mr. Gill will be inurned at the VA National Cemetery, Marion, IN. A Memorial will be held Saturday, April 27th, 10 AM, DeSoto UM Church. In lieu of flowers/cards donations may be made to Delaware Co. Veteran's Affairs Office, 100 W. Main St. #209A Co. Bldg., Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019