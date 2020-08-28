Roger B. Clark
Muncie - Roger B. Clark, 81, passed away on Thursday evening, August 27, 2020 at Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis after a long battle with ALS.
He was born on January 29, 1939 in Muncie, the son of Frank and Lottie (Bates) Clark Sr., and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1957. On March 11, 1960 in Muncie, he married Jo Ellen Adams. Roger served his country honorably in the US Army.
He worked for Indiana Gas Company for over 30 years. He was a 50-year member of Delaware Masonic Lodge #46 and was a member of Glad Tidings Church. He served on the board at Thrive Credit Union.
He enjoyed golfing at Cardinal Hills, watching his grandchildren's sports and spending time with his family and friends at the Heritage Retirement Village.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Jo Ellen Clark of Muncie; two sons, Brad Clark (wife, Kerry) of Greentown and Scott Clark (wife, Beth) of Yorktown; six grandchildren, Tara, Morgan, Courtney, Casey, Collin and Taylor; one brother, Dale Clark (wife, Mary) of Muncie and one sister, Sharon Koop of Pendleton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frank Clark, Jr. and his wife, Susie Clark.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 and one hour prior to services on Monday. Delaware Masonic Lodge #46 will conduct a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed to Glad Tidings Church, 3001 Burlington, Muncie, IN 47302 or the ALS Association Indiana Chapter.
The family requests that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
