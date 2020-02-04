|
Roger Dale Hodges
Albany - Roger Dale Hodges, 69, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at home in Albany, Indiana.
Roger was born in Muncie, Indiana on Monday, May 1, 1950, the son of Nelson Hodges and Maxine (Williams) Hodges. He was a lifelong resident of the Muncie area. Roger married Anita Bradburn on March 12, 1985, and she survives.
Roger loved his Harley Davidsons. He also loved traveling and traveled to Georgia, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana. He would often fish in their own pond. Roger was a family man and loved spending time with his family. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He volunteered for Second Harvest Food Bank, and would deliver food to people at home.
Survivors include his wife, Anita; son, Josh Bradburn (Donna) of California; daughters, Angela (Bruce) Kraft of Florida, and Amy (Mike) Ingram of Muncie; brother, Carl Hodges; sisters, Joyce Wright, Rebecca Reum, Martha West, and Janet Hodges, all of Muncie; grandchildren, Lucas Bradburn, Jacob Kraft, Macy Kraft, Kendra Hensley, Shelby Ingram, and Jaileigh Ingram; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bonnie Gullett and Marcella Hodges; and one brother, Robert Hodges.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Memorial contributions can be made to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 OR Ball Memorial Cancer Center, 1030 West Michigan Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020